Your Android device is on a malware attack if it is showing these signs | Tips to be safe

So many hacking and cybercrime stories have surfaced these days, making us wonder if we are safe in this digitally inclined world. It is now, common to deal with malware and other harmful software as the scammers are leaving no stone unturned to exploit unsuspecting victims by stealing their banking information or other details.

But with the rising cybercrime, the tech giants have pulled up their socks to secure the process and recently Google has come up with a way to deal with malware for Android devices. But before going ahead, one must be aware of the signs which could let you know if the device is infected with malware or not.

6 Signs to know if your smartphone has ‘Malware’:

Google will sign you out of your official account.

You will witness pop-ups and ads which you should not see on the handset

Your handset will slow down.

Witnessing something occupying a larger space on your device, which you are unaware of

Your browser will redirect you to some adult content site without even asking for it

Your friends and family will receive messages which were never sent by you.

How to Stay Safe from Malware?

Google has advised users to turn on the Play Protect feature which will help them to safeguard the smartphone.

How to turn on Play Protect?

Go to Play Store

Now tap on the profile icon

There, go to Play Protect

Now click on Settings

There, turn on Scam apps with Play Protect.

What if someone is using a device which does not get software updates?

There is another essential way to update the software to the latest available version of your device. Suppose your smartphone is ahead of the support period and is no longer receiving any security updates. In that case, we suggest you upgrade it to the latest handset, or an updated one.

Apps from outside the Google Play

It is strictly stated that you must not install applications outside the Google Play Store.

Files like random APKs which are available on the internet, paid apps which are available for free on different websites (gaming, movie downloading and more), or a banking app which is being pressured by the agent to install.

You must strictly refrain from installing these ‘APKs’ from random sources until you are certain about their legitimacy.

How to conduct a security checkup on your device?

Google will enable the Android device user to conduct a security checkup to identify the threats.

Users will have to visit this website to address any security issues they are facing, on their Android phone or tablet

These steps are expected to contribute significantly to ensuring that you may stay protected from any threats, and safeguard the privacy and data of your smartphone.

