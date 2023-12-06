GTA 6 trailer storms YouTube: 90 million views in one day | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : ROCKSTAR GAMES - YOUTUBE Screen Grab from GTA 6 Trailer

The new GTA 6 trailer has created quite a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of this popular open-world gaming series. Within just 24 hours, it racked up an impressive 90 million views which made it the most-watched non-music video, surpassing a previous record held by YouTuber Mr Beast.

The Early Release Drama

Interestingly, the trailer dropped ahead of schedule on Tuesday due to a leak on X (formerly Twitter). Rockstar Games acted quickly, deciding to release the trailer earlier than planned and removing the leaked footage from X.

Why the Hype?

GTA 6 marks the much-anticipated sequel to the GTA 5, released back in 2013. The announcement that the latest instalment will hit the gaming scene in 2025 has fueled immense excitement. GTA 5, being the second most popular game ever, with around 190 million copies sold worldwide, shows the series' enduring popularity, trailing only behind Microsoft's Minecraft.

What's In Store?

The GTA 6 trailer introduces Lucia, the series' first female protagonist, initially depicted in a prison setting. As the trailer unfolds, Lucia and her boyfriend engage in Bonnie and Clyde-style heists in the vibrant Vice City. Rockstar Games described GTA 6 as venturing into the state of Leonida which features the neon-soaked streets of Vice City.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be a game-changer. The anticipation for this game is undoubtedly at an all-time high, setting the stage for another epic chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga. The game is set to be released in 2025

