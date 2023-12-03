WhatsApp channel owners can soon invite admins: Check latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is set to launch a new feature which allows channel owners more control. Beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS have access to a feature enabling channel owners to invite new admins.

Inviting New Admins with the Latest Update

According to WABetaIfo, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.25.10.70 update via the TestFlight app, beta testers can experiment with the "Invite Admins" feature within the channel info screen. This feature allows channel owners to assign administrative privileges to selected contacts, with the flexibility to invite up to 15 contacts.

Acceptance Required for Admin Access

The designated contact must accept the invitation to gain administrative access to the channel. Once accepted, they can modify essential channel details like the name, icon, and description. Admins also can edit channel settings, controlling which emojis are allowed for reactions within the channel.

Participation in Channel Management

The update not only covers administrative tasks but also allows admins to actively participate in creating content for the channel. Admins can create and share content, oversee updates from other admins, and edit or delete content.

Balanced Approach for Channel Management

Certain limitations exist, such as the inability to add or remove other admins and the restriction from deleting the entire channel. WABetaInfo, the source of this information, suggests that these controls strike a balance by facilitating collaborative channel management while preserving essential safeguards for the channel. This new feature is expected to provide more flexibility and efficiency for those managing WhatsApp channels.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk told X advertisers to 'Go f*** yourself' | What is wrong?

ALSO READ | Telegram adds 11 new features to boost messaging | Here are the details

Latest Technology News