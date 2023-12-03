Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Telegram adds 11 new features to boost messaging | Here are the details

Telegram, an encrypted messaging platform has rolled out around 11 new features for the users to enrich communication for its monthly users which are over 800 million.

The users will get access to a list of similar public channels upon joining a channel on the platform, and this will simplify channel discovery.

In an update, the encrypted messaging platform said that this feature has been driven by an automatic selection that is based on the similarities in the subscriber base, and which makes it easy to find the content for the users that aligns with their interests.

Users can further get access to Similar Channels from a channel's profile as well.

Telegram stated, “Users now have the power to amplify the reach of stories from friends and favourite channels with just two taps. The option to add extra content such as text, audio, or video comments enhances the storytelling experience. Reposting is restricted to stories visible to 'Everyone,' ensuring privacy protection.”

While posting a story on Telegram, you can also add a video message now, to supply commentary or simply make a face.

These messages could be resized, moved around the screen, and placed along the time axis, providing limitless creative possibilities for users to express themselves

About Telegram Premium

Telegram Premium users will now have access to even more customization options like Profile Colours- which will enable them to set a unique color combination with logos for their profiles.

While anyone can set custom wallpapers for individual chats, Telegram Premium users can now extend their personalization to both sides of the conversation.

Telegram informed: “The voice-to-text feature, once exclusive to Premium users, is now available to all users. With the ability to convert up to 2 messages per week into text, this feature facilitates quick understanding of audio content or even translation in different languages.”

Channels with story-posting capabilities can now access detailed statistics, including views, reactions, and shares.

The company said, “Channel admins now have a revamped interface for managing reactions. Channels can include custom emojis in addition to standard reactions, allowing for a more personalized and engaging user experience.”

