iQOO 12 5G India price revealed on Amazon – What's the buzz about cost? Key details here

The iQOO 12 5G is hitting the Indian market on December 12, following its recent launch in China alongside the iQOO 12 Pro 5G. A bit of a surprise came early when the iQOO 12 5G's price accidentally leaked on Amazon but was quickly taken down.

Pricing Insights

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (formerly Twitter), the iQOO 12 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. When it comes to prices, it's best to wait until the official launch before taking them too seriously, as companies often like to keep the element of surprise.

What to Expect?

Performance

One standout feature is that the iQOO 12 5G will be the first device in India equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship offering.

Camera

The iQOO 12 5G is expected to boast a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel 100X telephoto camera. For the selfie lovers, there's a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Software

iQOO is making a bold move by promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Out of the box, the device will run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

Pre-order Details

If you're eager to get your hands on this tech gem, you can pre-book it for Rs 999. The confirmed purchase window is open from December 13 to December 14.

Nothing Phone (2) Price Dropped

Furthermore, if you're a fan of the Nothing Phone 2 but haven't been able to buy it because of the high price, there's good news. The company has lowered the price of the device. You can now buy the 8GB + 128GB version for Rs 39,999, the 12GB + 256GB model for Rs 44,999, and the 12GB + 512GB version for Rs 49,999.

