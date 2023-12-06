Microsoft’s Copilot to get OpenAI's latest GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 access | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft has introduced several new features which will be incorporated into its Copilot service soon. The latest re[prt states that the new features will also have an OpenAI’s latest models. The company stated that the Copilot will soon get the support of GPT-4 Turbo, along with an updated DALL-E 3 model.

In an official blog post, Microsoft said: "Soon, Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks. This model is currently being tested with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks."

What can a user do with the updated DALL-E 3 model?

With an updated DALL-E 3 model, users will be able to use the Copilot to create images which are of even higher quality and will be more accurate to the prompt.

Microsoft Copilot- Use

With the updated Copilot, Microsoft Edge users will be able to easily write from most of the websites. Users will need to select the text that they would want to change and ask the Copilot to rewrite it for them (just like Google Bard works).

When will the Edge users get access to the new feature?

The Edge users will get access to the feature soon.

Microsoft will further be combining the power of GPT-4 with Bing image search and web search data. This will help in delivering a better image for understanding the queries of the users.

Furthermore, the company has also mentioned that it is creating a new capability which will enable the users to perform complex tasks.

Microsoft wrote: "We are developing a new capability that will enable you to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualisation, math and more. We are gathering feedback on these capabilities from a select set of users and plan to make it widely available soon.

ALSO READ: Meta ends cross-app chats – What it means for Facebook and Instagram users?

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News