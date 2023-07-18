Realme C53 is now on sale for early bird: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme C53

Realme, the renowned global technology brand, has exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts as it announces the highly anticipated "Early Bird Sale" for the upcoming Realme C53, slated for July 19. This cutting-edge device is set to be the first and only smartphone in its segment to boast an impressive 108MP camera, promising to revolutionize mobile photography. The "Early Bird Sale" will kick off at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. on both realme.com and Flipkart, giving eager buyers a limited-time opportunity to get their hands on the latest realme offering.

Customers will be thrilled to know that they can enjoy substantial discounts of up to Rs 1,000 when purchasing the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C53, making it an irresistible deal.

The Realme C53 is set to stand out from the competition with its exceptional features and specifications. One of its remarkable attributes is the massive storage capacity it offers, providing users with up to 12GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB storage. With such expansive storage, users will have ample space for their multimedia content, apps, and files, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.

The smartphone showcases an ultra-slim and shiny champion design, measuring a mere 7.99mm in thickness, enhancing both aesthetics and comfort during use. Moreover, the 90Hz display promises fluid visuals, making every interaction with the device seamless and immersive.

Under the hood, the Realme C53 packs a powerful punch with its octa-core chipset, guaranteeing swift and lag-free performance, no matter the task at hand. To ensure extended usage, the device boasts a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging support, enabling quick recharging for minimal downtime.

Realme, as a technology brand, has claimed to deliver leap-forward products that offer a comprehensive and superior experience to its global user base. The brand, established on May 4, 2018, by a team with rich smartphone industry experience, has quickly grown to cater to over 70 million users in India. Their dedication to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth has led them to democratize leap-forward technology, providing top-notch products in various price segments.

With the Realme C53, the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation, giving users access to groundbreaking technology at competitive prices. The "Early Bird Sale" presents an unmissable opportunity for tech enthusiasts and photography aficionados to get their hands on this extraordinary device, redefining their smartphone experience.

Inputs from IANS

