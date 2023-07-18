First-edition 2007 Apple iPhone sets auction record, fetching Rs 1.5 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Holy Grail' 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record-breaking Rs 1.5 crore

An extraordinary piece of tech history has recently made headlines as a first-edition, unopened 4GB model of the iPhone was sold for $190,372.80 (more than Rs 1.5 crore) in a US auction. This original iPhone 7 lot, managed by LCG Auctions, attracted a total of 28 bids and managed to shatter all previous records by selling at nearly 400 times its original price. The auction was expected to fetch somewhere between $50,000 to $100,000, but it surpassed all predictions.

According to IANS, LCG Auctions referred to this rare gem as a "popular high-end" and "red-hot collectible". They also highlighted that two other factory-sealed, first-edition iPhones had previously been sold at record-breaking values in the last year.

The model in question was a factory-sealed, first-release 4GB iPhone in impeccable condition. LCG Auctions mentioned its near-flawless surface and edges, and the pristine factory seal with correct seam details and tightness.

Reportedly, this special iPhone was initially introduced by the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2007, and faced slow sales, leading Apple to discontinue the 4GB model merely two months after its launch. Jobs unveiled the revolutionary device during a keynote address at Macworld 2007. At the time of release, the 4GB model was priced at $500, while the 8GB model was available for $600.

The 8GB model ultimately became the preferred choice for most users, offering double the storage space for just an additional $100. The original 4GB model, often regarded as a 'Holy Grail' among iPhone collectors, is exceptionally rare due to its limited production. While this particular auction has concluded, the fascination and passion for tech enthusiasts continue to thrive among users, keeping the spirit of innovation and tech history alive.

