Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at huge discount at Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is currently underway, offering incredible deals on various products, including the iPhone 14 Plus. This is an excellent opportunity for those looking to purchase a premium smartphone at a discounted price. The iPhone 14 Plus, equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, is available at a significant discount on Flipkart during the sale.

If we consider the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus, its original price is Rs 89,990. However, in Flipkart's sale, it is available for just Rs 73,999. Similarly, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 83,999, while the 512GB storage variant is available for Rs 1,03,999. Customers can save Rs 15,901 on all three models through this discount offer.

In addition to the direct discount, Flipkart is also offering a maximum exchange offer of Rs 35,600 on the iPhone 14 Plus. The exchange value will depend on the condition and specifications of the customer's current smartphone. Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of the EMI option if they purchase the iPhone 14 Plus using an Axis Bank credit card.

As for the specifications, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina display with a Dynamic Island design. It is powered by the advanced A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring exceptional performance. The device features dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 12-megapixel front camera for stunning photography and videography capabilities.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale provides a fantastic opportunity for customers to acquire the iPhone 14 Plus at a significantly reduced price. With its impressive features and powerful performance, the iPhone 14 Plus is a top-tier smartphone choice for those seeking a premium mobile experience.

