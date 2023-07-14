Apple Vision Pro headset to feature custom-designed DRAM chip: Know what it means?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro AR headset to use custom DRAM chip

Apple's upcoming AR (augmented reality) headset, Vision Pro, is said to feature a specially designed dynamic random access memory (DRAM) to support Apple's R1 input processing chip. The headset will be powered by two chips: the M2 chip and the R1 chip, as MacRumors and The Korea Herald reported.

The M2 chip will handle various tasks such as content processing, running the visionOS operating system, executing computer vision algorithms, and delivering graphical content. On the other hand, the R1 chip will process data from the headset's 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. It will also stream images to the displays with a fast response time of 12 milliseconds.

Reportedly, to meet the high-speed requirements of the R1 chip, Apple's Vision Pro headset will incorporate a 1-gigabit low-latency DRAM chip supplied by SK Hynix. This custom-designed chip will have increased input and output pins, reducing delays and ensuring smooth performance.

The Vision Pro headset, priced at $3,500, is expected to launch early next year, initially in the United States. However, recent reports suggest that Apple has reduced its production plans for the Vision Pro Mixed Reality (MR) headset due to manufacturing challenges in China.

The Financial Times stated that Apple has requested its main assembler, Luxshare, to produce fewer than 400,000 units next year. This is a significant decrease from the initial sales target of one million units. Despite the production adjustments, anticipation remains high for Apple's Vision Pro headset, which promises to offer advanced augmented reality experiences.

Furthermore, Tata Group, a prominent Indian group, is in the final stages of acquiring a factory owned by a major Apple supplier, Wistron to manufacture iPhones. The deal, expected to be completed by August 2023, would be a significant milestone as it marks the first time an Indian company enters the domain of iPhone assembly.

