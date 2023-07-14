Twitter introduces ads revenue sharing program for creators: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter expands monetization options: Here's how

Twitter has introduced a new ads revenue sharing program for creators to help people earn a living directly on the platform. The company announced the program on its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' page, stating that creators will now have the opportunity to earn a share in ad revenue starting from replies to their posts. Initially, the program will be available in countries where Stripe, a global payment processing platform, supports payouts.

The platform plans to roll out the program to an initial group of creators who will be invited to accept payments. By offering revenue sharing, Twitter aims to encourage more creators to engage with the platform and create valuable content for their followers.

The announcement drew attention when users inquired about high-profile individuals like Elon Musk and their potential payouts. In response, Twitter's owner stated that they had contributed their share to the creator payout pool.

Last month, Elon Musk himself revealed that Twitter would begin paying creators for ads displayed in their replies. He mentioned a substantial initial payment of $5 million to creators, emphasising the company's dedication to compensating creators for their contributions.

In addition to the ads revenue sharing program, the platform is taking steps to combat spam messages in users' direct message (DM) inboxes. Starting July 14, a new message setting will be introduced to reduce the number of spam messages.

Under this setting, messages from people users follow will appear in the primary inbox, while messages from verified users they don't follow will be directed to the message request inbox. Users who previously allowed message requests from everyone will be automatically migrated to this new setting, although they can switch back at any time

