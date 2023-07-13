Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, enabling PIN-free payments for users

Google Pay has recently introduced UPI Lite, a new feature that allows users to make payments without entering their UPI PIN. UPI Lite, which is a digital payment service was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and was further launched by the Reserve Bank of India (September 2022). It enables users to make quick and hassle-free payments of up to Rs 200 with just a single tap from their UPI Lite account.

Google Pay aims to simplify and expedite digital payments with the availability of UPI Lite on its platform. Users can now enjoy the convenience of fast and one-click UPI transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. The new UPI Lite account has been linked to the bank account of the users and it helps in operating independently by issuing the core banking system in real-time.

Google Pay assures users that UPI Lite offers higher success rates even during peak transaction hours. The UPI Lite account can be loaded with up to INR 2000 twice a day, allowing users to perform instant UPI transactions up to INR 200. With the help of UPI Lite, users will have a less cluttered bank passbook along with fewer transaction details.

This introduction of UPI Lite follows the footsteps of its competitors, Paytm and PhonePe, who recently implemented the same feature on their platforms. Presently, 15 banks support UPI Lite, with more banks expected to join in the coming months.

Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Product Management at Google, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government, NPCI, and RBI to expand the reach and usefulness of UPI. Unique offerings and use cases are crucial in driving further adoption of digital payments in the country. With the introduction of UPI Lite on our platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by providing users with a convenient, compact, and lightning-fast payment experience."

To activate UPI Lite on Google Pay, users can follow a simple process that does not require KYC authentication. Here are the steps to activate UPI Lite:

On your smartphone, open the Google Pay app Tap on the profile icon or your profile picture to access your profile page. Scroll down or navigate to find the option for "UPI LITE" activation and tap on it. Follow the instructions and details provided on the screen to activate UPI Lite. Complete the linking process, which may involve linking your bank account and verifying your details. Once the linking process is done, you will receive a confirmation indicating the successful activation of UPI Lite.

Users can add funds to their UPI Lite account by navigating to the UPI Lite section or wallet within the Google Pay app. They can then select the option to add funds and enter the desired amount, up to a maximum of INR 2000 per day.

It's important to note that for transactions equal to or less than INR 200, the UPI Lite account will be automatically selected, eliminating the need to enter the UPI PIN. With UPI Lite, Google Pay aims to enhance the convenience and efficiency of small-value transactions, providing users with a streamlined and swift payment experience.

