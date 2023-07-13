Follow us on Image Source : BLACKBERRY BlackBerry strengthens global cybersecurity development with new hub in India

BlackBerry has announced its plans to bolster its global software development capabilities by establishing a cybersecurity hub in India. The hub will be located in Bengaluru and Noida, allowing the company to expand its software and services teams and leverage local expertise. BlackBerry will also utilize its advanced Cylance AI technology to enhance cybersecurity measures against cyberattacks in India and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Cylance AI, the seventh generation of BlackBerry's cybersecurity software, boasts the industry's largest malware database. Developed over years of real-world operation and trained on billions of diverse threat data sets, it provides robust protection against emerging threats. By employing this technology, BlackBerry aims to offer comprehensive support to customers and partners in APAC and Japan while also fostering the growth of AI and Machine Learning skills among cyber-defenders.

The expansion of BlackBerry's software and services footprint to India complements its existing teams in Canada, the United States, and Europe. By the end of 2023, the India cybersecurity hub is expected to have over 100 specialized employees focusing on various domains such as Generative AI and Machine Learning (ML), data science and analytics, threat intelligence, networks, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), as well as cloud and software development.

This strategic move demonstrates BlackBerry's commitment to strengthening its presence in the global cybersecurity landscape. With a dedicated hub in India, the company aims to enhance support for customers and partners in the APAC region, while also nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals skilled in advanced technologies. The addition of local expertise and the utilization of Cylance AI will empower BlackBerry to offer robust cybersecurity solutions to combat evolving cyber threats in India and the APAC region, bolstering their reputation as a leading player in the industry.

Inputs from IANS

