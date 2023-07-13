AI robots aim to alleviate loneliness and foster human connection

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Researchers harness AI to develop robot companions to tackle the loneliness epidemic

Researchers have developed AI-powered companion robots that have the potential to address the loneliness epidemic. A significant portion of the global population, estimated to be around one-third, experiences increased loneliness and social isolation, leading to serious health consequences such as mental illness, obesity, dementia, and premature death. Companion robots, as suggested by a growing body of research, can help reduce stress and loneliness, particularly among older individuals, while also promoting their health and activity levels within their homes.

The latest generation of companion robots, equipped with advanced AI programs, can establish stronger social connections with humans compared to earlier models. By leveraging generative AI technology like ChatGPT, these robots are capable of engaging in spontaneous conversations and even mimicking the voices of deceased loved ones, fostering a sense of familiarity and emotional connection.

Elizabeth Broadbent, Professor of Psychological Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, emphasized the potential of AI to enhance companion robots' social skills. However, she highlighted the importance of building ethical and trustworthy rules in their programming. To address this, researchers from Auckland, Duke, and Cornell Universities published a study in Science Robotics, mapping ethical considerations and urging stakeholders to develop guidelines for trust, agency, engagement, and real-world efficacy.

The study also proposes a new method of measuring the effectiveness of companion robots in providing assistance. Additionally, it cites a survey of 307 care providers across Europe and the US, revealing that 69% of physicians agreed that social robots could offer companionship, alleviate isolation, and potentially improve patients' mental health. Moreover, 70% of doctors believed that insurance companies should cover the cost of companion robots if they prove to be effective friendship supplements. Nevertheless, determining how to accurately measure the impact of these robots remains a challenge.

The researchers stated that with appropriate ethical guidelines, there is potential to utilize robots in creating a healthier society. While companion robots are not intended to replace genuine human companionship, they serve as valuable tools to enhance well-being and support individuals experiencing loneliness. As research continues to advance in this field, companion robots equipped with AI have the capacity to significantly contribute to combating the loneliness epidemic, while emphasizing the significance of maintaining authentic human connections.

