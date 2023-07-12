Chandrayaan-3: How to watch the live launch, and know everything

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO How to watch the live launch of Chandrayaan-3 and what to expect?

Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-2, is scheduled to launch on July 14, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to land a rover and a lander in the Moon's highlands near its south pole to demonstrate advanced landing and roving capabilities.

What time will the mission start?

The launch will take place at 2:45 pm IST using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3).

What does Chandrayaan-3 comprise?

Chandrayaan-3 comprises a lander, rover, and propulsion module, with a total weight of 3,900 kilograms. While the rover is similar to the one used in Chandrayaan-2, improvements have been made to enhance the safety of the landing, claims ISRO.

How to watch the live launch of Chandrayaan-3?

For those interested in watching the launch live, the ISRO will get the opportunity to register for the Launch View Gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre through the website ivg.shar.gov.in.

Alternatively, the launch can further be streamed online on the official YouTube channel of ISRO as well as on the Doordarshan channel.

When will the Chandrayaan-3 land on Moon?

ISRO’s Chairman S Somanath mentioned that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to achieve a soft landing on the Moon around August 23 or 24. =

Why is Chandrayaan-3 actually designed? What will it do after the soft landing on Moon?

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 has been specifically designed for a soft landing on the Moon's surface, enabling it to deploy the rover. The rover's primary objective is to perform in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface. The propulsion module will transport the lander to a final 100-kilometre circular orbit around the Moon, after which the two modules will separate. The propulsion module will remain in lunar orbit and act as a communications relay satellite, as per NASA's information.

Each module of Chandrayaan-3 carries its own scientific payloads. The propulsion module features a box-like structure with a large solar panel and an Intermodule Adapter Cone to mount the lander. The lander is equipped with landing legs, thrusters, sensors for safe touchdown, and cameras for hazard avoidance and positional awareness. It also includes an X-band antenna for communication. The rover, which has a rectangular shape, features six wheels and a navigation camera.

With Chandrayaan-3, India continues its pursuit of space exploration and aims to make significant scientific advancements while furthering its technological capabilities.

