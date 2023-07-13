Boult launches Crown smartwatch at Rs 1,499: Details

Follow us on Image Source : BOULT Boult Crown smartwatch at Rs 1,499

Boult, a consumer electronics innovation brand has unveiled its latest smartwatch named Crown which is priced at Rs 1,499. The new timepiece is an extension of Boult's popular Crown smartwatch series, known for its exquisite designs. It comes with a zinc alloy metal frame, with a sleek silicone strap, and it could exclusively be purchased from the Crown smartwatch on Boult's official website (www.boultaudio.com) and Flipkart.

The Crown smartwatch comes with a 1.95-inch HD display with 900 Nits brightness, claiming to deliver a visual spectacle that mesmerizes the wearer. Whether indoors or outdoors, users can expect great visuals, claims Boult.

The smartwatch incorporates Voice Assistance, enabling the users to effortlessly interact with the watch through voice commands. This feature enhances convenience and efficiency, enabling users to control their smartwatch and access various functions with ease. On the connectivity front, the smartwatch has a single-chip 5.2 version Bluetooth technology and the dedicated microphone and speaker ensure uninterrupted Bluetooth calling.

The Crown smartwatch offers over 150 cloud-based watch face options. Users can choose from a range of animated watch faces to suit their style and mood, expressing their individuality and making their Crown smartwatch truly their own. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch claims to feature great tracking capabilities, and over 120 workout modes, which will enable the users to easily monitor and track their fitness routines, stay motivated and reach their goals.

The smartwatch incorporates Boult Health technology, and a Pedometer, a Weather tracker, a Find My Phone feature, attractive mini-games like Hamster, Battleship and Flappy Bird.

It offers comprehensive health monitoring, including 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 saturation measurement, blood pressure tracking, menstrual cycle tracking and sleep tracking.

It further provides smart notifications like drinking water reminders and sedentary reminders, ensuring users stay on top of their health. Additionally, the Find My Phone feature is included for those who frequently misplace their phones. Furthermore, the Crown smartwatch is IP67 water and dust-resistant, making it suitable for various terrains.

With its impeccable design, advanced features, and affordable price, the Boult Crown smartwatch is poised to redefine the smartwatch landscape, offering a perfect fusion of style and innovation.

