Meta set to release a commercial AI model like Bard and ChatGPT

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly preparing to release a commercial version of its artificial intelligence (AI) model to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. The new software will be powered by large language models (LLMs) capable of generating text, images, and code. While Meta had previously released its own language model, LLaMA, to researchers and academics, the upcoming version is expected to be more widely accessible and customizable for companies.

Meta claims that its LLMs will be "open-source," meaning that information about the model will be made public. This is in contrast to competitors like OpenAI, whose latest model, GPT-4, is considered a "black box" as the underlying data and code used to build the model are not available to third parties. Meta's release of the new AI model is anticipated in the near future.

According to Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta, the AI landscape will witness a significant transformation with the emergence of open-source platforms that are on par with closed-source models. This shift could potentially democratize access to advanced AI capabilities.

Furthermore, Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, along with other executives, have hinted at their intention to develop multiple AI chatbots powered by Meta's LLMs. These chatbots would cater to individuals, advertisers, and businesses across Meta's platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

In a separate development, tech billionaire Elon Musk has recently launched a new AI company called xAI, with a mission to understand the true nature of the universe. The team at xAI includes members with prior experience at prominent AI organizations such as OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google's DeepMind.

The introduction of Meta's commercial AI model and its open-source approach could lead to increased competition and advancements in the AI industry. As the landscape evolves, these developments have the potential to reshape the accessibility and capabilities of AI technologies while driving innovation in various sectors. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's foray into AI with xAI reflects the continued interest of tech leaders in pushing the boundaries of AI research and its applications.

