Get a sneak peek: Apple iOS 17 public beta now accessible for iPhone users

Apple has taken a significant step forward with the official release of the first beta version of iOS 17, the latest iteration of its iPhone operating system. Unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023, iOS 17 is now available for public beta testing, allowing users to try out the new features for free.

If you're interested in trying out iOS 17, here's a simple guide on how to download the public beta on your iPhone:

Prior to installing any beta update, it is important to back up your iPhone's data to avoid any potential loss of information. Next, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. To do this, visit Apple's Beta Software Program website directly from your iPhone, sign in with your Apple ID, and agree to the terms and conditions. Once you've agreed to the terms and conditions, you can enroll your eligible devices, which include recent iPhone models. After enrolling, the public beta of iOS 17 will appear in your device's Software Update settings tab. Install the beta profile and head to your device's Settings. Tap on "General" and then select "Software Update." In the Software Update section, you will find the option to download and install the iOS 17 public beta. Simply tap on "Download and Install" to initiate the installation process. iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone models starting from the iPhone XR and iPhone XS onwards. Notably, it no longer supports the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Now let's take a look at some of the new features and enhancements introduced in iOS 17:

StandBy mode: iOS 17 brings a StandBy mode that enhances power management, allowing for optimized battery life and performance.

Bilingual Siri experience: Users can now interact with Siri using a combination of English and Hindi. Additionally, Siri supports a mix of English with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi, providing a more convenient experience.

Extended call history: iOS 17 expands the call history view in the Recents section of the Phone app, enabling users to see a more comprehensive list of phone calls, FaceTime calls, and calls received on WhatsApp.

These are just a few of the exciting new features and improvements available in iOS 17. With its bilingual Siri experience and extended call history, Apple continues to enhance the user experience and offer increased convenience to iPhone users.

