WhatsApp's upcoming update to include animated avatar pack for iOS and Android

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly working on introducing animated avatars for both iOS and Android devices. The animated avatar feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp developments, the discovery was made through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update available on the Google Play Store. The update revealed that WhatsApp plans to introduce an animated version of the avatar pack.

Recently, WhatsApp announced two enhancements for avatars on iOS and Android. Users can now easily create avatars by taking a photo, with the process becoming automatic. In addition, there is a larger collection of avatars available for users who customise their avatar configuration from the app settings.

While the release date for the animated avatars has not been disclosed, it is expected to be included in a future update of the app.

Prior to the introduction of animated avatars, WhatsApp has been focused on improving various aspects of the app. Recent updates have included a redesigned keyboard, an updated GIF and sticker picker, and a larger collection of avatars for enhanced navigation and personalisation options.

The instant messaging platform is also reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to link their accounts to WhatsApp Web using their phone numbers.

To access it, users need to open the linked devices screen and select the "link with phone number" option. Once chosen, WhatsApp Web generates an 8-character code that users must enter into their WhatsApp account to complete the linking process. With the introduction of the "link with phone number" feature, anyone can now easily connect to WhatsApp Web, regardless of these previous limitations.

