Shreyas Iyer named India's T20I captain for England, Ireland series, SKY removed; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced the Indian team’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Shreyas Iyer has formally been appointed as the T20I skipper of the side.

One of the biggest inclusions on the side has been that of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster comes into the team on the back of some brilliant performances in the IPL and for India U19. After a magnificent IPL season where he scored 776 runs in 16 innings, Vaibhav has made his way into the Indian senior side as well.

Furthermore, Suryakumar Yadav has not been picked in the squad, as the reports of his exclusion have been confirmed with the squad announcement. Despite leading the Men in Blue to their second straight T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav’s form with the bat has been one of the biggest reasons why he is missing from the squad.

Furthermore, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is nowhere to be seen as well, and it is yet to be seen whether he will feature in the ODI series on the tour or not.

India squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

Also Read: Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian to clinch Norway Chess title

The squad for the Asian Games has been announced as well

It is also worth noting that the squad for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games was announced as well. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma will be captain and vice captain, respectively. The only difference in the squad for the Asian Games and the England tour has been the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and the exclusion of Siraj and Prince Yadav.

India squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read: