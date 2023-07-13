Meta introduces avatar calls on Instagram and Messenger: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : META Now use your Meta avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Messenger, has announced the rollout of real-time avatar calls on both platforms. This new feature provides users with an alternative to showing their real faces during video calls, filling the gap between having the camera off or on. According to the company's blog post, The avatar calls feature allows users to use animated avatars instead of their actual faces during video calls.

It offers a range of expressive options, from a friendly wave to a slow clap which enables users to showcase their personality in a unique way. Users can also share animated avatar stickers in various places such as Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels, comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram.

In addition to personal expression, the feature brings a sense of togetherness by allowing users to share social stickers of themselves and a friend in 1:1 message threads. These stickers can be used to crack inside jokes, reminisce about shared moments, or simply enjoy a feeling of connection.

The company is also testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where users can take a live selfie, and the platform will generate suggested avatar options based on the selfie within seconds. Users will then have the opportunity to choose from these options and further personalise them to accurately represent themselves.

The company mentioned that this feature is part of a long-term process and will continue to be refined and improved over time. The testing phase will allow Meta to gather feedback and make necessary adjustments.

Furthermore, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is also reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to link their accounts to WhatsApp Web using their phone numbers. This new feature is expected to be particularly helpful in situations where users previously encountered obstacles to accessing WhatsApp Web.

