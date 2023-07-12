WhatsApp Web gets an upgrade: Link your account using your phone number

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces 'link with phone number' feature for Web

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to link their accounts to WhatsApp Web using their phone numbers. This long-awaited feature aims to provide a convenient alternative for users who faced difficulties accessing WhatsApp Web due to issues with their device's camera or the browser's inability to generate QR codes.

According to WABetaInfo, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.1.72 update from the TestFlight app, some users will have the opportunity to experiment with this feature. To access it, users need to open the linked devices screen and select the "link with phone number" option. Once chosen, WhatsApp Web generates an 8-character code that users must enter into their WhatsApp account to complete the linking process.

A screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

This new feature is expected to be particularly helpful in situations where users previously encountered obstacles to accessing WhatsApp Web. For instance, individuals whose device cameras were not functioning properly were unable to scan the QR code required for linking. Similarly, some users experienced difficulties when their browser failed to generate the QR code. With the introduction of the "link with phone number" feature, anyone can now easily connect to WhatsApp Web, regardless of these previous limitations.

It's important to note that this feature currently only works with WhatsApp Web and does not support linking a WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile device using just the phone number.

In addition to the account linking feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new privacy enhancement for community members. This update restricts the visibility of a user's phone number to only those who have saved them as a contact.

This added privacy measure ensures that users have more control over who can view their phone number within the WhatsApp community. The feature is available on both iOS and Android devices after installing the most recent update of WhatsApp.

