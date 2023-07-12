Netflix Update: Easily move your profiles to different accounts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Profile transfer feature now updated on Netflix

Netflix has introduced an update to its profile transfer feature which allow users to transfer their profiles to existing accounts. The company announced the update in a recent blog post, stating that users can now transfer profiles to an existing account instead of creating a new one. The streaming giant also mentioned that now users will have the flexibility to disable the profile transfer feature at any time by adjusting their account settings.

To transfer a profile, users need to hover over the profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage and select the "Transfer Profile" option. The process is straightforward, with step-by-step instructions provided to guide users through the transfer.

The profile transfer feature was initially introduced by Netflix in October of the previous year as a means to deter password sharing. This feature enables users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to another account, offering a seamless transition between accounts while preserving individual user preferences.

In a separate development, Netflix recently made changes to its pricing plans in Canada. The Basic plan, previously priced at $9.99 CAD per month, has been discontinued for new subscribers. To access ad-free streaming and enable downloads, users must now subscribe to the Standard plan, priced at $16.99 CAD per month.

The platform initially introduced the 'Basic With Ads' plan on November 3 of the previous year, making it available to subscribers in several countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

Last month, the streaming giant also experienced a significant surge in daily sign-ups following its crackdown on password sharing. Market research firm Antenna reported that since notifying US subscribers about its intention to curb password sharing on May 23, Netflix witnessed its four largest days of user acquisition.

