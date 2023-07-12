Threads: Achieving in 5 days what Twitter took 5 years to accomplish | A look at timeline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads achieves Twitter's 5-year feat in just 5 days

Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta Platforms, has recently achieved an extraordinary milestone by surpassing 100 million sign-ups within a mere five days of its launch. This remarkable achievement has positioned Threads as the fastest-growing online platform to reach such a milestone, outshining ChatGPT's previous record. In comparison, Twitter, founded in 2006, took five years to amass 100 million subscribers.

Currently, as per the reports, Twitter boasts a user base, of 353.9 million active users annually and a substantial 237.8 million active users daily.

The impact of Threads on Twitter's web traffic is evident, with Similarweb reporting an 11 Per cent decrease in web traffic compared to the previous year following Threads' debut. In contrast, Twitter's year-over-year web traffic was down by 4 Per cent as of June.

However, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently mentioned that Meta's intention with Threads is not to replace Twitter. Instead, Threads focuses on fostering discussions about lighter topics such as sports, music, fashion, and design.

The organic demand for Threads has been substantial, even without extensive promotional efforts, as mentioned by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent Threads post announcing the milestone.

On the other side, Elon Musk still thinks that Twitter is shining under his reign. Recently, Musk in his reply to Linda Yaccarino tweeted, "Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week."

While Threads celebrates its rapid success, Meta faces legal challenges. Musk has also threatened to sue Meta, accusing the company of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property. Meta has denied these claims.

Moreover, the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has grown increasingly contentious since Meta's intention to compete with Twitter became apparent. The feud between the two billionaires has even included challenges for a cage fight and Zuckerberg's return to tweeting after a decade, using a Spider-man meme referencing the resemblance between Threads and Twitter.

Notably, the speed of Threads' achievement is noteworthy in comparison to other prominent platforms. ChatGPT took two months to reach 100 million users, while TikTok achieved the milestone in nine months. Instagram, a platform owned by Meta, took two and a half years after its launch to amass 100 million users.

