Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google faces class-action lawsuit over unauthorised data scraping for AI: Know more

Google faces class-action lawsuit over unauthorised data scraping for AI: Know more

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, faced a similar class-action lawsuit for allegedly appropriating public data to train its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023 10:18 IST
google sued, google news, google data stealing, data scraping, alphabet inc, chatgpt, openai
Image Source : FILE Google sued for alleged data theft to train artificial intelligence models

Google is facing a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of unauthorised data scraping from millions of users through its AI tools. The lawsuit alleges that Google violated copyright laws by using the data to train and develop its AI products, reports CNN. Filed by Clarkson Law Firm against Google, its parent company Alphabet, and AI subsidiary DeepMind, the lawsuit claims that Google has been covertly collecting and appropriating vast amounts of internet content from hundreds of millions of Americans. 

Similar to a previous lawsuit against OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, the lawsuit highlights concerns over the misuse of publicly available data to train AI models.

ALSO READ: Microsoft implements new job cuts, laying off 276 employees

According to IANS, the complaint argues that Google's actions encompassed the entirety of users' digital footprint, including their creative and copyrighted works, all of which were utilized to enhance the company's AI offerings.

As of now, Google has not responded to the lawsuit. Notably, last week, Google updated its privacy policy, clarifying that publicly available data can be utilised to train its AI models. The revised policy emphasises that any public content posted online could be used for training Bard, future iterations, and other generative AI products.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Day Sale safety: Avoid these common scams and protect your money

Related Stories
Google Chat plans to roll out several new features: All you need to know

Google Chat plans to roll out several new features: All you need to know

Tech tips you don't want to miss: Discover how to use your iPhone keyboard as a calculator

Tech tips you don't want to miss: Discover how to use your iPhone keyboard as a calculator

Google REACTS after RRKPK trailer shows Ranveer Singh saying 'iske cheethade ni phaad diye naa...'

Google REACTS after RRKPK trailer shows Ranveer Singh saying 'iske cheethade ni phaad diye naa...'

YouTube trials Lock Screen feature for Android and iOS: Check details here

YouTube trials Lock Screen feature for Android and iOS: Check details here

Google explores AI-chatbot Med-PaLM 2 for accurate medical information

Google explores AI-chatbot Med-PaLM 2 for accurate medical information

Google Messages to introduce playful emoji feature: Know more

Google Messages to introduce playful emoji feature: Know more

Reportedly, The usage of publicly available information by companies for training large language models has drawn criticism from various quarters. The concern over data privacy and the use of personal information for AI development remains a contentious issue.

Furthermore, the tech giant is currently testing an artificial intelligence (AI) program designed to answer medical questions accurately, according to reports. The AI tool, known as Med-PaLM 2 (a variant of PaLM 2), has been undergoing testing at the Mayo Clinic and other research hospitals since April. Med-PaLM 2 is built upon the language model called Bard, developed by Google.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News