Amazon Prime Day Sale safety: Avoid these common scams and protect your money

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Amazon Prime Day sale to begin on July 15

Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day sale is scheduled to begin on July 15. However, this event also attracts cyber criminals who take advantage of unsuspecting buyers looking for the best deals. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, has issued a warning about the three most common scams that occur during Amazon and Flipkart sales. One common scam to be cautious of is phishing emails. Scammers send emails pretending to be from Amazon, claiming there is an issue with the recipient's Prime membership.

These emails aim to trick users into divulging their credit card information or Amazon account details. To avoid falling victim to phishing scams, it's important to be wary of unsolicited emails, verify the sender's address, and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

ALSO READ: Rain alerts and flood warnings: Keep track of weather conditions on your smartphone

Another scam involves fake Amazon-related domains. Check Point discovered thousands of potentially malicious domains designed to deceive users into thinking they are on legitimate Amazon websites. These fake domains often mimic the appearance of the official Amazon site, enticing users to provide personal or financial information. To stay safe, always ensure you are visiting the official Amazon website by checking the URL in the address bar and being cautious of unfamiliar domains.

Amazon has also warned about scam emails and text messages that resemble shipping notifications, order confirmations, or account problems. These messages aim to trick users into clicking on malicious links or sharing sensitive information. To protect yourself, be skeptical of unexpected messages, verify information through official channels, and refrain from sharing personal details through unsolicited messages.

ALSO READ: Amazon India to unveil around 10 new smartphone during the Prime Day 2023

In addition, using strong, unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication for your Amazon account can enhance security. Regularly monitor your financial statements for any signs of suspicious activity. By staying informed and adopting safe online habits, you can greatly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams during Amazon Prime Day or any other online shopping event.

Latest Technology News