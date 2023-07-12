Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Rain alerts and flood warnings: Keep track of weather conditions on your smartphone

By following these simple steps, users can receive timely alerts and stay updated about potential floods, heavy rain, and other severe weather conditions. It is crucial to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of oneself and others during such challenging circumstances.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023
Monitor flood warnings on iPhone and Android

Torrential rains have caused widespread destruction in parts of northern India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The incessant rainfall has resulted in tragic loss of life and extensive property damage. In response to the dire situation, state governments have issued alerts, urging citizens to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities. To stay informed and prepared for such severe weather conditions, it is recommended to enable weather alerts on smartphones. Here are the steps to follow for both iPhone and Android devices:

For Android users, most phone manufacturers include their own Weather app, which may or may not have a built-in weather warning feature. However, the Google app offers comprehensive weather updates and alerts that function across all Android devices as well as iPhones. To set it up, follow these steps:

  1. Download and install the Google app on your phone.
  2. Ensure Weather Notifications are enabled for the app. Go to the profile icon, then Settings > Notifications, and enable the toggles for Weather forecast, Public Alerts, and Current conditions.
  3. Return to the Google app and tap on the Weather widget located at the top. This will display current weather conditions and any issued weather alerts specific to your region.
  4. Additionally, you can add the Google Weather app to your home screen by tapping the three dots at the top right corner and selecting the "Add to home screen" option.

On the other hand, iPhone users can use the native Weather app to receive severe weather notifications. To enable this feature, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Weather app on your iPhone and tap the List icon located in the lower-right corner.
  2. Access the Notifications section.
  3. Enable the Severe weather toggle.
  4. Select the specific location for which you wish to receive flood and other adverse weather notifications.
  5. Once enabled, the Weather app will automatically display flood, rain, and other severe weather warnings within the app itself and on the lock screen. Make sure you have added the Weather widget to your lock screen for easy access.

 

