Nothing has officially unleashed the new Phone (2): Price, availability and more

Nothing has finally launched the latest flagship smartphone- Phone (2) globally. The latest smartphone from the company will be available in three variants- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available in Dark Gray colour and will be priced at Rs 44,999. Another variant is 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which will be priced at Rs 49,999) and a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be available at Rs 54,999 (in both colour options).

Phone (2) could be pre-ordered in India from tonight itself (11th July, 9 PM IST), till 20th July by 11.59 PM IST. The handset will go on sale via Flipkart exclusively. Also, those customers with pre-order passes will be able to purchase the all-new Ear (2) Black before anyone else for Rs 8,999 from tonight itself (July 11).

Phone (2): Specifications

The new Phone (2) introduces the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. It further features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing's unique aesthetics.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and boast a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with true-to-life photography (claims company), and a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

On the design front, Nothing has engineered Phone (2) with details to deliver a refined version of its first-generation smartphone, Phone (1). The latest Phone (2) comes with a symmetrical design to consider the shapes, colours, positioning, and texture of each component. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 1 mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

New Glyph Interface

The Glyph Interface was designed to encourage users to be more present without the constant need to look at the screen. Nothing has enhanced its signature Glyph Interface on Phone (2) by increasing the number of LED segments to allow for greater customizability and functionality.

The Glyph Notifications will let the users stay focused without missing what matters the most. When receiving a notification from selected contacts or apps, the top-right LED segment will remain on until it has been addressed.

Through the new Glyph Composer, users can personalize their experience further by creating their own unique Glyph Ringtones.

New OS 2.0

Nothing OS claims to deliver a fast and smooth user experience rooted in utility while embodying Nothing's design aesthetics.

Committed to providing a fast and smooth user experience first and foremost, Nothing has optimized its software, making app opening speed on Phone (2) up to twice as fast as that of Phone (1), while refining over 500 transitions and animations.

Camera Upgrades

The new Phone (2) features a 32 MP front shooter and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Phone (2) further elevates video recording capabilities with 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera along with the enhanced Action Mode, ensuring seamless filming even while on the move. With built-in EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), users can expect flawlessly smooth results. Additionally, the front camera enables captivating self-recording in immersive 1080P at 60fps.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and backed by a 4,700 mAh battery, the new Phone (2) delivers fast charging and wireless reaching 50% power in just under 20 minutes of fast wired charging.

The device has been made up of:

100% recycled aluminium mid-frame, buttons, and SIM tray tip.

80% of plastic parts are made from recycled and bio-based materials.

100% recycled tin used on 9 circuit boards.

100% recycled copper foils are used for the main board.

Over 90% recycled steel is used for all 28 steel stamping parts.

Zero waste from the assembling process ends up in landfills.

100% renewable energy is used across the final assembly plant and the recycled aluminium production plant.

FSC MIX certified (The Forest Stewardship Council) plastic-free packaging with over 60% recycled fibre.

Special Offers

Limited period offer for Pre-order pass buyers includes: Instant discount of Rs. 3000 on Axis and HDFC debit and credit cards, Phone (2) Case at Rs 499, Screen Protector at Rs 399, Power (45W) Adaptor at Rs 1,499, Ear (stick) at Rs 4,250 and Ear (2) at Rs 8,999. Conditions apply. Offer valid until stocks last

Accessories: Official Phone (2) Accessories include Phone (2) Case at Rs 1,299, Screen Protector at Rs 999, Power (45W) Adaptor at ₹ 2,499.

