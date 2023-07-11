WhatsApp introduces phone number privacy feature for Beta users in Community Settings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Beta users receive Community Groups privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new 'phone number privacy' feature for its beta users on both Android and iOS. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users will now find a new option called 'phone number privacy' in the community announcement group info.

This new feature aims to enhance privacy by informing users that their phone numbers will only be visible to community administrators and individuals who have saved them as a contact. By implementing this feature, WhatsApp enables users to hide their complete phone numbers from other participants within the conversation. It provides an additional layer of protection for users who are part of various communities on the platform.

It is important to note that the phone number privacy feature is limited to community members only. The phone number of the community admin will always remain visible to maintain effective communication and administration within the group.

Initially, the phone number privacy feature for communities is being made available to select beta users who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS. However, the rollout of this feature will continue gradually, reaching more users over the upcoming days.

In addition to the phone number privacy feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new group suggestions feature for communities on its Android beta version. This feature will allow community admins to approve or reject requests made by other community members through a dedicated section. The section is expected to include shortcuts that enable admins to quickly approve or reject the suggestions, streamlining the management of community membership.

WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance privacy and offer improved control over user information align with its commitment to providing a secure messaging experience. These new features aim to address concerns regarding privacy and give users greater confidence in participating in communities on the platform.

As the beta testing progresses and feedback from users is received, Meta will likely refine and optimize these features before making them available to the wider WhatsApp user base. Users can look forward to a more secure and privacy-centric experience within their WhatsApp communities as these updates are rolled out



