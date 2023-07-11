Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
  Nothing Phone (2) launching today: Live Update
Nothing Phone (2) launching today: Live Update

Nothing is launching its latest Phone (2) smartphone. The event is live streaming and here are the live update on the launch.

Written By : India TV Tech Desk Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: July 11, 2023 21:08 IST
Nothing Phone (2)
Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2) launch

Nothing Technology Limited is set to launch the new Phone (2) in the global markets. Carl Pei has already confirmed that it will be available in two colours like last time – Dark Grey/Black and White and will be exclusively on Flipkart.com.

 

Live updates :Nothing Phone 2 Launch: Live Update

  • Jul 11, 2023 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2) is priced at $599

    The device has been priced at USD 599 which is around Rs 50,000. The device will be available on Flipkart for purchases. 

  • Jul 11, 2023 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Carl Pei appreciated the entire Nothing team

    Carl thanked the community of Nothing along with the team who worked on the new device- Phone (2)  

  • Jul 11, 2023 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    OS 2.0- interface discription

    Phone 1 focused on releasing something clean. 

    With phone 2 the company could introduce their own ideas, but the real test will come when the actual users will get the device- said Carl 

  • Jul 11, 2023 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Nothing OS 2.0

    OS 2.0 comes with bold, monocromatic design. The home screen is the canvas for advertisement, Carl said.

     

     

  • Jul 11, 2023 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Nothing Phone (2) camera comes with upgraded motion detecting algorithm

    Nothing Phone (2) camera comes with an upgraded motion-detecting algorithm to capture clear shots and the company has upgraded the video capabilities. Phone (2) comes with better video shooting capabilities 

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:58 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2) is all about refinement- said Carl Pei

    The new Phone 2 looks more premium. The bezels are slimmer. The selfie camera moved to the mid from the side (which was there on Phone 1). The power consumption reduced to 305

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:57 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2) has its production site in India

    Phone (2) has its production site in Chennai (India)

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:55 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Does Phone (2) looks similar to Phone (1)?

    The company claims that they are giving continuity to the phone. If they change too quickly, then the customers might not connect. 

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:54 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    About Phone (2) Glyph interface

    The device has a new 3D glass back protected by Gorilla Glass and it looks more expensive than before. The 3D glass on the back makes it look quite special.

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:51 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2) has lot of demand in the US market

    Phone 2 has a lot of demand in the United States and it will be officially foraying in the region this time

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:50 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone 2 has been designed keeping the smallest details in mind

    Nothing has paid attention to the smallest details to make everything as perfect as possible- Carl Pei said.

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:49 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    About the design

    Nothing has been designed products which look different from everything else out there- Carl Pei said.

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:48 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2) to launch soon

    Carl Pei said that Nothing is smaller and not logged in to the same machine as the bigger players are

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:46 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Phone (2)'s design

    The new Phone (2) is slimmer than before- Carl Pei said 

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:46 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    About Hardware of new Phone (2)

    The device comes in Slate Black and White. The engineers of the Nothing team comes with the experience to build the best in class device- Carl Pei claims.

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:44 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    The new Phone (2) comes with more curvy back

    Carl Pei said that Nothing has picked up where the innovation left off

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:43 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Carl said that the company will be doing more with the new Phone (2)

    The new Phone (2) comes with a lot more from the software side. Everything on the Phone 2 is made up of either metal or glass

  • Jul 11, 2023 8:40 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Nothing is set to launch its new Phone (2) globally

    Nothing's founder will be unleashing its most anticipated smartphone- the new Phone (2).

