Nothing Phone (2) launching today: Live Update

Nothing Technology Limited is set to launch the new Phone (2) in the global markets. Carl Pei has already confirmed that it will be available in two colours like last time – Dark Grey/Black and White and will be exclusively on Flipkart.com.
The device has been priced at USD 599 which is around Rs 50,000. The device will be available on Flipkart for purchases.
Carl thanked the community of Nothing along with the team who worked on the new device- Phone (2)
Phone 1 focused on releasing something clean.
With phone 2 the company could introduce their own ideas, but the real test will come when the actual users will get the device- said Carl
OS 2.0 comes with bold, monocromatic design. The home screen is the canvas for advertisement, Carl said.
Nothing Phone (2) camera comes with an upgraded motion-detecting algorithm to capture clear shots and the company has upgraded the video capabilities. Phone (2) comes with better video shooting capabilities
The new Phone 2 looks more premium. The bezels are slimmer. The selfie camera moved to the mid from the side (which was there on Phone 1). The power consumption reduced to 305
Phone (2) has its production site in Chennai (India)
The company claims that they are giving continuity to the phone. If they change too quickly, then the customers might not connect.
The device has a new 3D glass back protected by Gorilla Glass and it looks more expensive than before. The 3D glass on the back makes it look quite special.
Phone 2 has a lot of demand in the United States and it will be officially foraying in the region this time
Nothing has paid attention to the smallest details to make everything as perfect as possible- Carl Pei said.
Nothing has been designed products which look different from everything else out there- Carl Pei said.
Carl Pei said that Nothing is smaller and not logged in to the same machine as the bigger players are
The new Phone (2) is slimmer than before- Carl Pei said
The device comes in Slate Black and White. The engineers of the Nothing team comes with the experience to build the best in class device- Carl Pei claims.
Carl Pei said that Nothing has picked up where the innovation left off
The new Phone (2) comes with a lot more from the software side. Everything on the Phone 2 is made up of either metal or glass
Nothing's founder will be unleashing its most anticipated smartphone- the new Phone (2).
