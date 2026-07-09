Anshula Kapoor recreated late mother Mona's perfume, sprayed before wedding: 'Remembered Maa smelled...'

New Delhi:

Anshula Kapoor, who married her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6, kept her mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, close in her memories. While she kept her photo beside her during the ceremony, the philanthropist has now detailed an emotional moment from her wedding. Anshula has revealed that she recreated her mother's perfume, sprayed it on her before marrying her now husband and "wrapped in one of her hugs again".

Anshula Kapoor recreated her mother's perfume at the wedding

Anshula Kapoor posted a video in which she revealed that she tried to recreate her mother's perfume at her bachelorette party. And the video is bound to leave you with a lump in your throat. "People say scent is the strongest trigger for memory. So before my wedding, I wondered…"

She continued, "Could a fragrance hold a feeling? Could it remind me of a hug? Could it make me feel close to someone I missed? I don’t remember every little detail anymore. But I remember how safe I felt in Maa’s arms. I remember the comfort of her hugs, and being close enough to catch the faintest trace of her perfume. So on my bachelorette trip to Seoul, I tried to recreate what I remembered Maa smelled like."

"And on my wedding day, just before I walked out as a bride, I sprayed it on. For a moment, it felt like I was wrapped in one of her hugs again," she concluded. Watch the video here:

In the comment section, Shabana Azmi, who attended Anshula and Rohan's reception, wrote, "She is always with you beta basking in your joy and blessing you every moment." Another attendee from the wedding wrote, "This is amazing… she was there. We all felt her presence."

Anshula Kapoor wore her mother's 42-year-old veil at her wedding

Another touch that Anshula Kapoor retained was her mother's wedding dupatta. "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first," she wrote.

For the unversed, Mona Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's first wife, died in 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar host grand wedding reception; Rajat Sharma, Varun Dhawan, among guests