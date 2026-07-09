Cash and gold jewelery recovered, car seized as probe continues in Ram Temple theft case: Sources

Ayodhya:

As the probe continues into the alleged embezzlements of donation at Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the investigators have recovered the stolen cash, gold jewelry and a four-wheeler, said police sources on Thursday. The development follows after authorities conducted late-night raids on Wednesday at multiple locations, acting on the information provided by the accused.

The sources told India TV that Rs 20,000 cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone and a Maruti Swift Dzire were recovered from possession Anukalp Mishra, who is one of the eight accused arrested by the authorities. The car, they said, was registered in Mishra's father's name.

Additionally, the police recovered from a gold locked that accused Lavkush Mishra gifted to his wife. They also found Rs 38,000 cash from them. Meanwhile, Rs 15,000 cash was recovered from accused Karunesh Pandey's possession.

The police have also recovered the transaction records of the accused's bank details, which is helping them how they made an attempt to portray the stolen funds as 'legitimate', sources told India TV.

'70 thefts in 45 days'

The Ram Temple donation theft case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has found that the accused made 70 theft attempts in 45 days, which was caught on the CCTV. In its preliminary report, the SIT blamed the repeated lapses in staff supervision behind the theft.

The SIT's report has also brought Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust former trustee Dr Anil Mishra's role under scanner, as the investigators found that the mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were not followed under his supervision.

It is worth mentioning the Mishra has stepped down from his position. Along with him, Champat Rai has also resigned from the position of trust's general secretary, and their resignations have been accepted. Rai's close aide Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav is among the eight accused arrested by the SIT, which found Tinnu was "handling the keys/ access to the hundis without written authorisation".

Though the trust has accepted their resignations, it has said that Rai is not 'upset' about stepping down and is supporting the new system. "He (Champat) is an old veteran who has devoted his life to the country. He is fully supportive of the new (temple management) system being put in place and he isn't upset or angry," trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said on Thursday.

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