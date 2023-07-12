Tech tips: Learn how to share your Wi-Fi password with a few taps on your iOS device

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Easily share your Wi-Fi password from your iPhone or iPad: A quick guide

In today's digital age, where mobile data has become the primary means of internet access, Wi-Fi remains an essential component of our daily lives. However, there are instances when we find ourselves in need of Wi-Fi access, whether it's when visiting friends or family, at public places, or encountering unfamiliar networks. Sharing Wi-Fi passwords can provide the convenience and efficiency of accessing networks without the hassle of typing out lengthy passwords repeatedly.

To address this need, both Android and iOS operating systems offer a convenient feature for sharing Wi-Fi network credentials effortlessly. In this article, we will focus on how Apple iPhone and iPad users can use this function to share Wi-Fi passwords seamlessly.

Before proceeding, ensure that both devices involved have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS installed. Additionally, enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both devices while disabling Personal Hotspot if it's active. It is also essential to have iCloud signed in with your Apple ID and ensure that your email address is saved in the recipient's Contacts and vice versa.

To share your Wi-Fi password on an iPhone or iPad, follow these simple steps:

Make sure your device, the one sharing the password, is unlocked and connected to the Wi-Fi network in question.

On the device that needs Wi-Fi access, select the desired Wi-Fi network from the available options.

On your device, tap the "Share Password" option when prompted.

Once the process is complete, tap "Done" to finalize the sharing of the Wi-Fi password.

It's important to note that this feature is designed to share internet access without revealing the actual password. This adds an extra layer of convenience and security, allowing users to grant network access while maintaining control over their Wi-Fi credentials.

