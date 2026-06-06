Patna coaching firing case: Khan sir will not surrender, anticipatory bail on Monday, says lawyer

Patna:

Popular educator and coaching institute owner Faisal Khan, aka, Khan Sir, will not surrender before the Patna Civil Court in connection with the recent vandalism case linked to his coaching centre. His lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, on Saturday made it clear that Khan Sir will pursue legal remedies available under the law and seek anticipatory bail instead of appearing for surrender.

According to the legal team, an anticipatory bail petition will be filed before the court on Monday.

Bail plea to be filed on Monday

Speaking to the media, Khan Sir's lawyer said the deadline for filing an anticipatory bail application had passed on Saturday, making it impossible to move the court immediately. As a result, the legal team will approach the court on Monday and seek protection from arrest.

The statement comes amid growing attention on the case after Khan Sir's name was included in an FIR linked to the violence that erupted at his coaching institute earlier this week. The case stems from an incident on the night of June 2 when a group of people allegedly attacked the premises of Khan Global Studies in Patna.

Videos that later surfaced on social media showed individuals assaulting a security guard, pelting stones, throwing bricks and damaging property outside the institute. Posters and banners were also torn down during the violence.

Initial reports suggested that firing had taken place during the incident, though Patna Police later disputed some of those claims and launched a detailed investigation.

Rival coaching operator arrested

During the investigation, police identified Roshan Anand, who operates a coaching institute named Gyan Bindu, as the main accused in the vandalism case. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

Authorities are now examining the role of all individuals involved in the clash and the events that led to the violence.

Khan sir named in FIR

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Khan Sir's name has been included in the FIR registered in connection with the case. Police have already questioned the educator as part of the ongoing investigation. However, officials have not publicly disclosed the specific allegations or legal provisions under which his name has been added.

The inclusion of his name in the FIR has triggered widespread discussion among his supporters and students. Two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police action followed the circulation of a video that allegedly showed the guards firing shots into the air during the incident.Authorities said the arrests were made as part of the investigation into the alleged use of firearms during the clash.

Also Read: Khan Sir likely to surrender in attempt to murder, arms act case: What is the whole firing controversy about