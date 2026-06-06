Khan Sir being searched by Patna Police, likely to be arrested? What is the whole firing controversy about

Patna:

Patna Police have launched an extensive search operation for noted educator and coaching institute owner Khan Sir following a firing incident linked to his coaching centre. Multiple police teams are reportedly conducting raids, while a heavy police presence has been deployed outside his coaching institute in the city.

An FIR has been registered against Khan Sir under provisions related to the Arms Act and attempted murder. According to the complaint, security guards allegedly opened fire on Khan Sir's instructions. Police teams are now attempting to locate him for questioning.

The incident has also triggered tensions between students associated with rival coaching institutes. In view of the growing unrest, police have appealed to students not to be influenced by rumours or provocation and to maintain peace while expressing their concerns.

What is the whole controversy about?

The controversy stems from an incident on Tuesday night when a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the premises of Khan Global Studies and pelted stones at the institute. Following an investigation, police identified Roshan Anand, the operator of a rival coaching institute named Gyan Bindu, as the prime accused. He has since been arrested and sent to jail.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Khan Sir's name has been included in the FIR related to the vandalism case at Khan Global Studies.

"Since his name figures in the FIR, the police will question him," the SSP said. However, authorities have not yet disclosed the specific sections of law invoked against Khan Sir.

Earlier on Thursday, police detained two security guards associated with the coaching institute for allegedly firing shots into the air during the incident. Both guards were later arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The action followed the circulation of a purported video on social media showing the guards firing weapons.

Meanwhile, residents of Khan Sir's ancestral village, Bhatpar Rani, claimed that controversies have surrounded him in the past as well. Some local residents, including a ward councillor, neighbours and relatives, commented on his earlier involvement in disputes related to local drainage and road issues.

Villagers noted that Khan Sir came from a modest background before achieving widespread fame through his educational initiatives and online teaching platforms.

The investigation into the firing incident and the alleged involvement of all parties remains ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Also read: Patna coaching centre firing case: Police search for Khan Sir, register FIR | What we know so far