RJD to hold protest march to Raj Bhawan on August 19 over exam paper leaks: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the RJD will conduct a march to the Raj Bhavan in Delhi on August 19 in protest against irregularities in exams in the state. He added that his party will present the grievances to the Governor. He said there isn't a single exam or recruitment drive where the paper doesn't get leaked and added that whether it is the Class 10 exam, the Class 12 exam, or a recruitment test, the paper leaks every time, and a fair selection process has never taken place.

Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education: Tejashwi

Saying that Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education, he said all must have seen the incident that occurred in Siwan as an AK-47 was fired when students are fighting for their rights, yet they are being fired upon.

"There isn't a single exam or recruitment drive where the paper doesn't get leaked. Whether it is the Class 10 exam, the Class 12 exam, or a recruitment test, the paper leaks every time, and a fair selection process has never taken place. Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education. You must have seen the incident that occurred in Siwan; an AK-47 was fired. Students are fighting for their rights, yet they are being fired upon. Who ordered the firing? In light of this, we have decided to hold a march in Delhi on August 19 and present our grievances to the Governor. We had met the DGP previously as well, and we had asked the government who was responsible for this. No action has been taken so far. Only a single constable has been dismissed, but there has been no suspension of the SP, nor has any major action been taken... On the 19th, we will march to the Raj Bhavan..." he said.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar govt for non-payment of salaries to employees

Earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government in Bihar over alleged non-payment of salaries to employees for several months, claiming that the state's "empty coffers" had created a situation of financial anarchy. The RJD in a statement earlier said that Yadav had written to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary regarding the "non-payment of salaries to teachers in grant-aided Madrasas and Sanskrit schools".



The RJD national working president further alleged that corruption was rampant in Bihar, and that "no public work is possible without paying bribes". The RJD leader also claimed that even legislators and ministers were not getting salaries on time. "Even I did not get salary for five months at one point of time," he added.

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