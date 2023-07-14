ChatGPT Competitor Google Bard adds support of 9 Indian languages: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Bard now available in 9 Indian languages

In a recent update, Google has introduced support for nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu for its AI chatbot Bard which now supports more than 40 languages, making it convenient for users to access accurate word pronunciation, listen to poems or scripts, and explore various features.

With Bard, users can enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard's responses. Moreover, users can customise the tone and style of Bard's replies, choosing from options like simple, long, short, professional, or casual. Currently, this feature is available in English and will soon expand to other languages.

ALSO READ: Twitter introduces ads revenue sharing program for creators: Here's all you need to know

To enhance productivity, Google has introduced new capabilities for pinning and renaming conversations with Bard across the supported languages. Users can now easily pin, rename, and access recent conversations from the sidebar. Sharing conversations with others has also been simplified.

The company has also integrated the power of Google Lens into Bard, allowing users to upload images with prompts. Bard will then analyse the photos and provide information or help users generate captions. This feature is currently available in English (US) and will be expanded to more languages in the future.

ALSO READ: Meta set to release a commercial AI model like Bard and ChatGPT

In May, Google transitioned Bard to PaLM 2, a more advanced large language model. This upgrade has enabled significant improvements, including enhanced math and reasoning skills, as well as coding capabilities. Coding has quickly become one of the most popular activities with Bard.

As part of the recent updates, Google now allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is also accessible in over 40 languages. With its expanding language support, productivity features, integration with Google Lens, and coding capabilities, Bard aims to provide users with a comprehensive and engaging conversational AI experience.

Latest Technology News