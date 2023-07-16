Samsung explores integrating ChatGPT into Internet Browser app for enhanced user experience

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Browser to Integrate ChatGPT

Samsung is reportedly considering integrating ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI, into its Internet Browser app. Code discovered in the Samsung Internet Browser v22.0.0.54 suggests that ChatGPT integration could be introduced as an experimental Labs feature. This potential integration aims to enhance the user experience by allowing users to directly query ChatGPT within the browser, eliminating the need to visit the ChatGPT website.

According to Android Authority, the code contains references to ChatGPT settings and model selection. If implemented, users might be able to leverage ChatGPT to summarize existing web pages, offering a convenient highlight feature for the browser. It is worth noting that the current version of the Samsung Internet Browser app does not have functional ChatGPT integration. While there are third-party browser plugins that provide access to ChatGPT, integrating it as a first-party feature would likely provide a more seamless and integrated experience.

This potential integration aligns with Samsung's ongoing efforts to enhance its web browser's usability. In April 2023, the tech giant released a beta update for its web browser, which has introduced three new features aimeing at improving user experience. The integration of ChatGPT into the Internet Browser app could further enhance its capabilities and provide users with a more interactive and efficient browsing experience.

It is important to note that the specific details and timeline for the integration of ChatGPT into the Samsung Internet Browser app have not been officially confirmed. However, the discovery of code referencing ChatGPT suggests that Samsung is exploring the possibility of integrating this AI language model into its browser. If successful, this integration could potentially offer users a unique and powerful tool for accessing information and interacting with the web.

