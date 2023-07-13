Realme Narzo 60 series 5G to go on sale on 15th July 2023 at midnight at Rs 17,999

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 60 series 5G to go on sale on 15th July

Realme, a smartphone service provider in India has recently revealed the release date and availability of their highly anticipated realme narzo 60 series 5G. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G stands out as the first and only smartphone in its segment to offer a massive 1 TB storage capacity. The new lineup is set to revolutionize the smartphone industry with its cutting-edge features.

Customers can purchase the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G from the official realme website and Amazon India. Similarly, the narzo 60 5G is available for purchase on the Realme website and Amazon India.

Offers and discounts

The initial sale of the realme narzo 60 series 5G is scheduled for midnight on July 15 on both realme.com and Amazon.in.

Customers purchasing the Narzo 60 Pro 5G can take advantage of a flat Rs 1500 bank offer with SBI Cards and ICICI bank cards, as well as a 6-month of no-cost EMI option on Amazon India and realme.com. For the Narzo 60 5G, buyers can avail themselves of a coupon worth Rs 1000 and also benefit from a 6-month of no-cost EMI on both Amazon India and realme.com. It's important to note that the coupon on Amazon.in is valid exclusively for Prime Users.

The launch and offers make the Realme Narzo 60 series 5G an enticing choice for smartphone enthusiasts. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the future of mobile technology with Realme's latest 5G smartphones.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Specifications

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G stands out with its impressive specifications. It offers up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and is the only smartphone in its segment to provide a whopping 1TB of ROM storage. Drawing inspiration from the Martian Horizon, the smartphone features a design that is both captivating and unique. It is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging, ensuring quick and efficient charging. The device sports a stunning 120Hz curved display and a remarkable 100 MP OIS ProLight camera, delivering exceptional visuals and photography capabilities.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is available in two captivating colours: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black. Customers have the option to choose from three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 23,999, 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999, and 12GB + 1TB priced at Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Specifications

The Realme N60 5G offers a Premium Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design, adding a touch of elegance to the device. It features a remarkable 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 20,000-level auto brightness adjustment, ensuring a visually stunning experience. The device is equipped with a 64MP Street Photography Camera that supports 2X in-sensor zoom, DIS Snapshot, and 20X digital zoom, enabling users to capture breathtaking images effortlessly. Powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset, the narzo 60 5G delivers a smooth and immersive performance.

The device is available in two captivating colours: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black and comes in two storage variants: The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

