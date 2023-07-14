Threads iOS update adds iOS 17 support and fixes bugs: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads app for iOS receives update with iOS 17 support and improved stability

Threads, the rival app of Twitter by Instagram, has released a new update with several improvements and bug fixes for iOS. This update includes support for the iOS 17 public beta, making it compatible with the latest iOS version. The update also addresses issues such as crashes on iOS 17 and enhances the app's functionality.

Cameron Roth, an Instagram software engineer, announced the update on Threads and highlighted some of the key features. Users can now expand pictures on profiles, allowing for a better viewing experience. In addition, the update has optimised the app's binary size and resolved the problem of random images appearing on the thread line.

One notable enhancement is the improved display of extra-tall photos, ensuring that they can be fully viewed without any cropping or distortion. The update also enhances the scroll dismiss handling on profiles, providing a smoother navigation experience.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently also shared a video unveiling upcoming features for Threads. These features include a following feed, editing capabilities, multiple accounts support, post-search functionality, hashtag integration, web presence options, like lists, and translations.

Since its launch on July 5, Threads has gained significant popularity. It quickly became the top free app on the App Store and garnered impressive user sign-up numbers. Within a week of its release, Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups, highlighting its strong appeal and widespread adoption. The app achieved remarkable milestones, with 2 million sign-ups in just two hours, 10 million users in seven hours, and an impressive 30 million users in only 12 hours.

Available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store, Threads allows users to engage with content by liking, commenting, reposting, and sharing. The app supports text posts of up to 500 characters and videos of up to 5 minutes in length.

