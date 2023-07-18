Google's 'Connected Flight' mode feature: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google's patent reveals 'Connected Flight' mode feature for Android

Google is reportedly developing a new 'Connected Flight' mode feature, exclusively designed for Android devices. The revelation came through a recent patent discovered online, as reported by Android Authority. Once implemented, the 'Connected Flight' mode is expected to function seamlessly on various Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The primary objective of the feature is to automatically detect when a user is aboard an airplane and promptly switch the device to Airplane mode. Upon landing, the device will automatically return to its normal mode.

The 'Connected Flight' mode is likely to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, with the added capability of adapting Wi-Fi settings to align with the specific network requirements of the airplane.

Despite its innovative capabilities, the 'Connected Flight' mode will be intelligent enough to assess certain conditions, such as low battery levels or subpar network quality. If any such concerns arise, the feature may decide to disconnect from the network temporarily.

To achieve accurate detection, the 'Connected Flight' mode would employ various potential triggers. These include analysing pressure changes, capturing ultrasonic signals, identifying the presence of the plane's Wi-Fi signal, and even keeping an eye on the user's booking activity for air travel.

According to the patent, the process is initiated "in response to having determined that the sensor has detected information indicating that the mobile computing device is located on the airplane."

As of now, the patent serves as a sneak peek into Google's ongoing research efforts. It remains to be seen when the 'Connected Flight' mode will officially roll out to Android users worldwide. Nevertheless, the prospect of enjoying uninterrupted connectivity and convenience during air travel is sure to pique the interest of many Android enthusiasts.

