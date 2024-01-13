Realme 12 Pro 5G specs leak before India launch: What we know so far?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Realme 12 Pro Series Launch: Realme has officially announced that the mid-range Realme 12 Pro series is set to hit the Indian market in January. In the latest update shared on X (formerly Twitter), the launch date and specifications for the Realme 12 series have been disclosed through a report from Apuals.

Launch Details: January 31 at 12 PM

As per the report, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G are scheduled for release in India on January 31 at 12 PM. Anticipation is building for these smartphones, and here's a glimpse of what they might offer.

Key Features and Specifications

Both models are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. A 4,880 mAh battery is anticipated to power these devices.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Processor : Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

: Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Storage Options : Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants.

: Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants. Colour Options : Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. Camera Setup: Expected triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Processor : Expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

: Expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Storage Choices : Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants.

: Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants. Colour Variants : Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.

: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue. Camera Arrangement: Anticipated triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 64MP telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

ALSO READ | Here's how to get Netflix for free: Jio's affordable plans which offer free subscription

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Watch6 new health tracking features – Ready to check your blood pressure and monitor ECG?