Realme 12 Pro 5G specs leak before India launch: What we know so far?

Realme's upcoming 12 Pro 5G series specifications have been leaked online ahead of its anticipated launch in India. Here's everything you need to know.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2024 18:01 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Realme 12 Pro Series Launch: Realme has officially announced that the mid-range Realme 12 Pro series is set to hit the Indian market in January. In the latest update shared on X (formerly Twitter), the launch date and specifications for the Realme 12 series have been disclosed through a report from Apuals.

Launch Details: January 31 at 12 PM

As per the report, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G are scheduled for release in India on January 31 at 12 PM. Anticipation is building for these smartphones, and here's a glimpse of what they might offer.

Key Features and Specifications

Both models are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. A  4,880 mAh battery is anticipated to power these devices.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

  • Processor: Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
  • Storage Options: Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants.
  • Colour Options: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.
  • Camera Setup: Expected triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

  • Processor: Expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
  • Storage Choices: Available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants.
  • Colour Variants: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.
  • Camera Arrangement: Anticipated triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 64MP telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

