Here's how to get Netflix for free: Jio's affordable plans which offer free subscription

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

How to get Netflix Plan for Free: In the competitive world of telecom, companies like Jio and Airtel are introducing enticing offers for their customers. Both Jio and Airtel now include free Netflix subscriptions in some of their plans. We'll focus on two specific subscription plans from Reliance Jio that come with complimentary Netflix access.

Jio's Special Plans with Double Benefits

What makes these Jio plans stand out is that, along with free OTT subscriptions, they also provide extended validity and free calling. It's like hitting two birds with one stone. Let's dive into the details of these plans.

1. Rs 1499 Plan

For Rs 1499, Jio offers a prepaid plan with an extensive validity of 84 days. During this period, users can enjoy free calling across all networks. The plan comes with a generous 252GB data allowance, equivalent to 3GB of data per day. Additionally, users get 100 free SMS daily. Alongside the Netflix subscription, Jio throws in access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

2. Rs 1099 Plan

If you're looking for a more affordable option, Jio has you covered with the Rs 1099 plan, also offering free Netflix. With a validity of 84 days, users get 168GB of data (2GB per day), free calling, and 100 daily SMS. Just like the pricier plan, this one includes access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Watch6 new health tracking features – Ready to check your blood pressure and monitor ECG?

ALSO READ | Why Instagram co-founders closing down AI news app Artifact? DETAILS