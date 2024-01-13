Samsung Galaxy Watch6 new health tracking features – Ready to check your blood pressure and monitor ECG?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMASUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung has brought blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features to the Galaxy Watch 6 series in India. This over-the-air (OTA) rollout marks the first time these health monitoring capabilities are available to Indian users.

Easy Health Monitoring with Samsung Health Monitor App

To use the BP and ECG tracking features, users can download the Samsung Health Monitor App from the Galaxy Store. Following straightforward instructions, individuals can easily measure their blood pressure and electrocardiogram.

Expansion to Other Galaxy Watch Series

Exciting news for users of the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series – both the BP and ECG tracking features will soon be made available for these models as well.

Regulatory Clearances and Certifications

Ensuring the reliability and safety of these health features, Samsung notes that the BP and ECG tracking functionalities on the Samsung Health Monitor App have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Galaxy Watch6 Series: A Blend of Health and Style

The Galaxy Watch6 series doesn't just prioritise health features; it also boasts a refined and sleek design. With a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and an interactive user interface, these smartwatches aim to assist users in building healthier habits throughout the day and night.

Enhanced Features and 'Tap & Pay' Convenience

Beyond health monitoring, the Galaxy Watch6 series offers personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades, and an enhanced mobile experience. Users can enjoy 'Tap & Pay,' a feature enabling on-the-go payments directly from their wrist.

