Amazon's Republic Day Sale now LIVE: Check out the top deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Amazon's much-anticipated Great Republic Day Sale is now live which is offering exciting deals on a variety of products. The sale started for everyone on Saturday afternoon with the launch of the Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

Discount Offers on Smartphones, Laptops, and More

If you're eyeing a new smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other electronics, this is your chance to snag them at discounted prices. Prime members can already enjoy deals on smartphones like the iPhone 13, available at an effective price of Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999), inclusive of a bank discount. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is another steal at Rs. 26,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 33,999. Make sure to explore additional discounts with SBI card offers.

Laptop Deals and TV Discounts

Laptop seekers can grab the Dell Vostro 3510 at an effective price of Rs. 47,490. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and HP 15s (Intel Core i3) are also on offer at Rs. 34,990 and Rs. 37,990, respectively. Looking for a TV upgrade? The OnePlus 43-inch 4K LED TV is now priced at Rs. 23,990, and the Vu 55-inch GloLED Series 4K LED TV is available for Rs. 36,990.

Amazon-Branded Devices at Lowered Prices

Amazon-branded devices are not left out. The Echo Dot (4th Gen, with clock) is discounted to Rs. 3,749 from its previous Rs. 5,499. Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) is now Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 21,999. The Fire Stick Lite with Alexia Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs. 2,599 instead of Rs. 3,999.

Additional Savings with Bank Offers and Exchange Discounts

Don't forget to make the most of the 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Plus, you can reduce costs further by exchanging eligible devices during this ongoing sale event.

