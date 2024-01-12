OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties knot with Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties knot with Oliver Mulherin

In a beautiful beach ceremony, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tied the knot with his long-time boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin, surrounded by close friends and palm trees. The couple's wedding photos are making waves on social media, with some people humorously questioning if the images are AI-generated. However, Altman confirmed the marriage to NBC News.

Oliver Mulherin also shared the news on Instagram, expressing his joy at marrying his best friend. A Twitter user, @heyBarsee, posted additional images from the ceremony. Despite the speculation, Altman and Mulherin have kept their relationship private, only revealing their desire to have kids in a 2023 interview.

Many are now curious about Oliver Mulherin. According to his LinkedIn profile, he's an Australian software engineer who worked with Meta from August 2020 to November 2022. The couple, previously seen at a White House state dinner, has generally kept details of their relationship under wraps.

Last November, Sam Altman faced a surprising departure from OpenAI, causing unrest among employees. Their discontent led to threats of resignation and a potential switch to Microsoft. Altman eventually reclaimed his CEO position, initiating a significant restructuring by dismissing former board members and establishing a new board.

Altman, a key figure in AI, introduced ChatGPT, sparking a surge in AI research and development with substantial investments. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organization with tech luminaries like Elon Musk. As CEO, Altman has played a pivotal role in transforming OpenAI into a globally recognised startup.

Inputs from IANS

