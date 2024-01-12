Oppo Reno 11 5G series launches in India: Check pricing, availability, and key features

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 11 5G Series

Oppo launches Reno 11 5G Series in India: Oppo has launched its Reno 11 5G series in India, featuring two smartphones - the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. Initially launched in China last year, these premium mid-range devices are generating buzz in the Indian market.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 11 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Reno 11 Pro comes at a price of Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB. Both phones will be available for purchase starting January 25 through Flipkart, Oppo stores, and other retail outlets.

Display and Operating System

According to the company, both smartphones boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The devices operate on Oppo's customised ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Camera Setup

The Oppo Reno 11 5G series packs a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front.

Key Features - Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and Mali G610 MC6 950MHz GPU, the Reno 11 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Key Features - Oppo Reno 11

The Reno 11 is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, offering two storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a slightly larger 4,700 mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging.

ALSO READ | Google Assistant removing these 17 features: How will it impact you?

ALSO READ | Government Alert: What you should know about the 'Call Forwarding Scam' advisory