Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Oppo Reno 11 5G series launches in India: Check pricing, availability, and key features

Oppo Reno 11 5G series launches in India: Check pricing, availability, and key features

Oppo has launched the Reno 11 5G series in India, featuring two smartphones with impressive displays, powerful camera setups, and fast charging capabilities.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 13:22 IST
oppo, oppo reno 11 5g series launches in India, oppo reno 11 5g series india launch, oppo reno 11 5g
Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 11 5G Series

Oppo launches Reno 11 5G Series in India: Oppo has launched its Reno 11 5G series in India, featuring two smartphones - the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. Initially launched in China last year, these premium mid-range devices are generating buzz in the Indian market.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 11 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Reno 11 Pro comes at a price of Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB. Both phones will be available for purchase starting January 25 through Flipkart, Oppo stores, and other retail outlets.

Display and Operating System

According to the company, both smartphones boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The devices operate on Oppo's customised ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Camera Setup

The Oppo Reno 11 5G series packs a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front.

Key Features - Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and Mali G610 MC6 950MHz GPU, the Reno 11 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Key Features - Oppo Reno 11

The Reno 11 is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, offering two storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a slightly larger 4,700 mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging.

Related Stories
Oppo teases A59 5G: Here's what to expect from the budget-friendly smartphone

Oppo teases A59 5G: Here's what to expect from the budget-friendly smartphone

Is Oppo A59 5G the budget phone you've been waiting for? Find launch details here

Is Oppo A59 5G the budget phone you've been waiting for? Find launch details here

Oppo teases to launch Reno 11 Series: Anticipated features and pricing revealed

Oppo teases to launch Reno 11 Series: Anticipated features and pricing revealed

Oppo introduces dual periscope zoom in Find X7 Ultra: Check pricing, key features, and more

Oppo introduces dual periscope zoom in Find X7 Ultra: Check pricing, key features, and more

ALSO READ | Google Assistant removing these 17 features: How will it impact you?

ALSO READ | Government Alert: What you should know about the 'Call Forwarding Scam' advisory

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News