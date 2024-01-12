Google Assistant removing these 17 features: How will it impact you?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google Assistant to Remove 17 Features: Google has announced changes to its Assistant, aiming to enhance user experience by removing underutilised features. The tech giant explained that these adjustments are part of an ongoing effort to prioritise and improve beloved experiences.

List of Removed Features from Google Assistant

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. Setting or using media, music, or radio alarms on Assistant-enabled devices. Accessing or managing cookbooks, transferring recipes, playing instructional recipe videos, or showing step-by-step recipes. Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. Using voice to call or broadcast messages to your Google Family Group. Sending emails, video, or audio messages with your voice. Rescheduling events in Google Calendar using your voice. Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps for various functions. Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. Asking to meditate with Calm. Voice control for activities on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. Viewing sleep summaries, exclusive to Google Smart Displays. Calls from speakers and Smart Displays won't show caller ID unless using Duo. Viewing ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. Asking for information about your contacts. Asking to take certain actions by voice, like sending payments, making reservations, or posting to social media.

What You Can Still Do?

Despite these changes, users can still enjoy various functionalities. For example, casting audiobooks, creating custom Routines for alarms, searching for recipes, setting timers and alarms, broadcasting to devices, making calls, sending text messages, scheduling new events, using voice control on Google Maps, and more.

