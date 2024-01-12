Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Big discount on Nothing Phone (2) and CMF 65W charger | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) Price Drop: London-based tech company Nothing has announced a significant price drop for its premium mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), just in time for the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale starting on January 14.

Discount Offer

Originally priced at Rs. 44,999, you can now get the 12GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone (2) for just Rs. 34,999 during the sale. And that's not all – if you use an ICICI bank debit or credit card, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 2,000 off. To sweeten the deal even further, Nothing is offering a generous exchange bonus of ₹3,000.

Charger Offer

If you need a charger, the CMF 65W GaN charger by Nothing is available at a special price of Rs. 1,999 during the sale, down from its original price of ₹2,999.

Nothing Phone (2) Features

Running on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, it boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a 4nm architecture, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with a substantial RAM configuration of up to 12GB.

Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) features a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP primary camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation, along with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there's a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Design and Battery

With its Glyph Interface and LED strips beneath the transparent back panel, the Nothing Phone (2) offers a unique visual experience. With storage options up to 512GB and a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 5W Qi wireless charging, it's a stylish device worth considering during the Republic Day Sale.

