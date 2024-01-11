Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Poco X6 and X6 Pro hit Indian markets with mid-ranged prices: All you need to know

Poco X6 and X6 Pro hit Indian markets with mid-ranged prices: All you need to know

The Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 smartphones are designed to accommodate two SIM cards and come with HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. Both devices will receive three operating system upgrades and four years of security updates.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 19:17 IST
poco, poco x6 series, poco x6 series launches in india, poco x6 series india launch, poco x6 series
Image Source : POCO POCO launches X6 series in India

Poco X6 Series Launched in India: Poco, a well-known tech company, has unveiled its latest smartphone series, Poco X6, in India. The newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart from January 16. Pre-orders are open from tonight. Customers can avail a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit card, and EMI transactions.

Pricing and Variants

The Poco X6 Pro has been launched with two different storage options. The 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the Poco X6 comes in three variants. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999.

Features in Poco X6 Series

The Poco X6 series promises flagship-level features and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. You can pre-book these smartphones on Flipkart, as indicated by a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform.

Mid-Range Flagship with High-End Features

Designed as a mid-range flagship series, the Poco X6 series offers impressive features. Both phones come with a high refresh rate display and a new operating system. The Poco X6 and X6 Pro come equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for capturing photos and videos. Both phones in the Poco X6 series feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Poco X6 Key Features

  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor
  • Triple camera setup: 64MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Notable camera features for photography enthusiasts

Poco X6 Pro 5G Features

  • Similar display to Poco X6
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • MediaTek Dimension 8300 Ultra processor
  • Triple camera setup with OIS
  • Colour options: Black, Gray, and Yellow

Poco C65 Now Available in India 

In December 2023, the company released its budget smartphone, the Poco C65, in India. The smartphone is available in three RAM and storage variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The starting price for the phone is Rs 8,999, while the highest-priced variant costs Rs 10,999.

Related Stories
New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

New variant of Poco M6 Pro 5G now available in India: Check out price and specs

POCO C65 makes its debut in India – Pricing and key specs revealed

POCO C65 makes its debut in India – Pricing and key specs revealed

Poco M6 5G now available in India: Key features, pricing, and more details here

Poco M6 5G now available in India: Key features, pricing, and more details here

POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

ALSO READ | Will WhatsApp users need to pay for cloud storage from June onwards?

ALSO READ | Amazon's Pongal and Sankranti festive store unveils special offers | Check now

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News