Poco X6 and X6 Pro hit Indian markets with mid-ranged prices: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO launches X6 series in India

Poco X6 Series Launched in India: Poco, a well-known tech company, has unveiled its latest smartphone series, Poco X6, in India. The newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart from January 16. Pre-orders are open from tonight. Customers can avail a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit card, and EMI transactions.

Pricing and Variants

The Poco X6 Pro has been launched with two different storage options. The 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999. On the other hand, the Poco X6 comes in three variants. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999, and the 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999.

Features in Poco X6 Series

The Poco X6 series promises flagship-level features and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. You can pre-book these smartphones on Flipkart, as indicated by a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform.

Mid-Range Flagship with High-End Features

Designed as a mid-range flagship series, the Poco X6 series offers impressive features. Both phones come with a high refresh rate display and a new operating system. The Poco X6 and X6 Pro come equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for capturing photos and videos. Both phones in the Poco X6 series feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Poco X6 Key Features

6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor

Triple camera setup: 64MP + 13MP + 2MP

Notable camera features for photography enthusiasts

Poco X6 Pro 5G Features

Similar display to Poco X6

12GB RAM and 512GB storage

MediaTek Dimension 8300 Ultra processor

Triple camera setup with OIS

Colour options: Black, Gray, and Yellow

Poco C65 Now Available in India

In December 2023, the company released its budget smartphone, the Poco C65, in India. The smartphone is available in three RAM and storage variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The starting price for the phone is Rs 8,999, while the highest-priced variant costs Rs 10,999.

ALSO READ | Will WhatsApp users need to pay for cloud storage from June onwards?

ALSO READ | Amazon's Pongal and Sankranti festive store unveils special offers | Check now